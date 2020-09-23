Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes Hispanic Heritage Month

Jared Roll, county historian for Monroe County, Wis., provided a review of the 1980 Cuban Refugee Program on Sept. 17, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during Fort McCoy's observance of Hispanic Heritage Month in McCoy's Community Center.
Approximately 20 people attended the socially distanced event observing the month.
Between May and November 1980, Fort McCoy became a refugee compound where more than 14,000 Cuban exiles were screened and detained as they awaited potential sponsorship from Wisconsin organizations and families.
Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
