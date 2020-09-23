Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes Hispanic Heritage Month

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jared Roll, county historian for Monroe County, Wis., provides a review of the 1980...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Jared Roll, county historian for Monroe County, Wis., provides a review of the 1980 Cuban Refugee Program on Sept. 17, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during Fort McCoy's observance of Hispanic Heritage Month in McCoy's Community Center. Approximately 20 people attended the socially distanced event observing the month. Between May and November 1980, Fort McCoy became a refugee compound where more than 14,000 Cuban exiles were screened and detained as they awaited potential sponsorship from Wisconsin organizations and families. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Jared Roll, county historian for Monroe County, Wis., provided a review of the 1980 Cuban Refugee Program on Sept. 17, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during Fort McCoy's observance of Hispanic Heritage Month in McCoy's Community Center.



Approximately 20 people attended the socially distanced event observing the month.



Between May and November 1980, Fort McCoy became a refugee compound where more than 14,000 Cuban exiles were screened and detained as they awaited potential sponsorship from Wisconsin organizations and families.



Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year.



