Schriever welcomes new chaplain

The Chapel Corps here gained its newest member, Lt. Col. Kevin Hudson, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Operating Location Schriever installation chaplain, Sept. 18, 2020.



Hudson was born at Torrejon Air Base in Madrid, Spain to an Air Force family, which offered him the opportunity to travel the world at a young age.



“I guess you can call me an Air Force brat,” he said jokingly. “But when I was in high school and college, I told people I wasn’t going to join the military and I wasn’t going to be a preacher – but you see how that turned out.”



Before serving at Schriever, Hudson was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, and despite having served for more than 15 years, Schriever is his first assignment as an installation chaplain.



“When 9/11 happened, I started thinking about how I could serve,” he said. “It took a while, but I eventually commissioned in 2004 and now I can’t imagine doing anything else.”



Hudson earned his master’s degree in divinity. He’s sponsored by the United Methodist Church, but says his faith does not limit who can seek support.



“We’re here to serve everybody,” Hudson said regarding the chaplain corps. “It doesn’t matter if an Airman is of our faith or no faith at all. We’re a safe option for Airmen to talk to and if we can’t help, we’re going to help them get connected to someone who can.”



The Schriever Chapel Corps keeps morale high and the mission advancing year-round with their team of four.



“We have a really strong team here and I believe [the addition of] Chaplain Hudson is going to strengthen it even more,” said Master Sgt. Warrenette Mitchell, Schriever religious affairs superintendent.



Hudson said his primary goal as the new installation chaplain is to continue the work of retired installation chaplain Maj. Martin Adamson and take care of air and space professionals more than anyone thinks possible.



“I get energized by being around Airmen,” he said. “Hearing their perspectives on life, the world and culture really helps me stay connected. It’s important we connect with Airmen and learn their concerns, needs, hopes and dreams. We all need to have connections, we’re just wired that way.”



Hudson said he cherishes diversity. He wants people to feel comfortable talking to him about anything and said he lives by the Bible verse Matthew 23:37.



“I summarize [Matthew 23:37] as ‘love God and love people,’” he said. “And that’s something that’s really important to me.”

Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.18.2020 17:06 Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US