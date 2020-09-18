Milton, Pennsylvania Resident Earns Honor Graduate at U.S. Coast Guard Bootcamp

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Apprentice Jonah Snyder from Milton, Pennsylvania, earned...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo | CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Apprentice Jonah Snyder from Milton, Pennsylvania, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 18, 2020. Snyder was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Snyder is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo see less | View Image Page

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Apprentice Jonah Snyder from Milton, Pennsylvania, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 18, 2020.



Snyder was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Snyder is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 55 graduates of Recruit Company Bravo 199. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I’m very happy to have earned Honor Graduate, but I wasn’t the only one deserving,” said Snyder. “We all worked hard, and towards the end we all worked as a team!”



Snyder will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Point Judeth in Narragansett, Rhode Island.



Snyder’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as physical fitness, range and seamanship. Bravo 199 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennant.



Snyder is the son of Barb Gregory and Tom Snyder and graduated from Milton Area High School in July 2020. His grandfather served in the Navy.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.