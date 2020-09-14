Am I out of regs? September introduces new mandatory OCP items

Photo By Richard Kaulfers | The new mandatory wear flag patch with the spice brown color scheme is shown below the...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kaulfers | The new mandatory wear flag patch with the spice brown color scheme is shown below the older, no longer allowed version of the patch at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Sept.14, 2020. Airmen are responsible to review AFI 36-2903 to ensure all of their mandatory wear items are up to date on their uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Kaulfers) see less | View Image Page

If you or your wingmen are wearing the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform, now is the time to double check the patches, shirt, belt, and boots.



As of Sept. 1, 2020,previous Airman Battle Uniform items such as tan or sand color shirts, boots, and web belt are no longer authorized. All service members must wear the spice brown U.S. Flag patch, the t-shirt, web belt, and boots are to be coyote brown, and socks can be either Defense Logistics Agency green or coyote brown.



Between returning from deployments and recent virtual drill weekends due to COVID-19, it's possible for members' uniform items to be out of regulation per AFI 36-2903 upon returning to drill weekends and annual tour. Enlisted reservists should reach out to their unit's clothing monitor, an additional duty often filled by a full-time member in a unit, for all clothing related questions, supply, and device updates.



Tom Schob, 911th Airlift Wing base supply clerk, said it's important for each service member to get their sizes correct before putting their order in with their unit's clothing monitor. He also mentioned if uniform corrections are required, the member may be responsible for return shipping costs.



Master Sgt. Rachel Ashby, a clothing monitor for 911th Airlift Wing staff agencies, suggests Airmen try on uniform items at their nearest Army and Air Force Exchange Service location and note their uniform sizes, including the boots. This is because the OCP uniform is unisex in design and sizes may not translate correctly from the ABU to the OCP.



The complete transition from ABU to the OCP will be mandatory for all service members April 1, 2021.