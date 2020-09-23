2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division, Takes Charge

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari the commanding general for Task Force Spartan-42nd Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari the commanding general for Task Force Spartan-42nd Infantry Division gives remarks during a transfer of authority ceremony on September 14, 2020 in Kuwait. The ceremony was held for the 30th ABCT to hand over operational control to the 2nd BCT 1st AD. see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division assumed control as Task Force Spartans’ armored element from the 30th ABCT during a transfer of authority ceremony held Sept. 14, 2020, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.



The 30th ABCT is based in Clinton, North Carolina, and has a long history serving our great nation dating back to World War I and leading up to the Global War on Terror.



The 30th ABCT is composed of units from North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Ohio. When it was formed, the 30th received the nickname “Old Hickory” in honor of President Andrew Jackson.



“You represent a small percentage of Americans who join the military, your family is your bedrock,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Ferrari, commanding general of Task Force Spartan and the 42nd Infantry Division.



With the brigade preparing to head home after a long tour, they handed over the reins to the 2nd BCT “Iron Brigade.”



“To the 2nd BCT, we wish you continued success during your deployment,” said 30th ABCT Commander, Col. Robert Bumgardner.



The 2nd BCT, otherwise known as the “Iron Brigade,” has a history dating back to World War II with service in North Africa and Italy.



“This is a first-class send-off from the 30th ABCT,” said 2nd ABCT Commander, Col. Michael Wagner. “We are honored to support the Spartan team.”



With the 30th ABCT heading home, the 2nd BCT has big shoes to fill. However, their commander has no doubt they can build on the success of the 30th ABCT.



“We are in a new and ever-changing operational environment,” said Ferrari. “I wish you and the entire 2nd BCT great success.”