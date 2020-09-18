Los Angeles Recruiter Embraces a New Life

LOS ANGELES (NNS) – Growing up in the Philippines, Raymond Henson knew his heart belonged elsewhere. He dreamed of traveling outside the continent, and left for Los Angeles in 2009. He never imagined he would end up traveling the world in the Navy, and now he is a Recruiter in that same city, helping others see that the Navy can help them live out their own dreams.



As a young kid, Henson, an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 2nd Class, was motivated and eager to study abroad because of the opportunities for better schools and technologies. He was also driven by what he saw on TV.



“Coming to U.S. was a dream come true,” said Henson.



It wasn’t until 2012, at 22 years old, that he decided to join the Navy as a way to gain discipline and direction in life. He specifically chose the Navy because his heritage is very important to him, and it was the branch he saw as best because of its traditions and customs. Moreover, he wanted to be the first person in his family to be in the military. He hoped to set a great example for his relatives and those he still knew back home.



Although he was one of the few green card holders in his boot camp class, it didn’t bother him. He faced the challenge head on.



After boot camp Henson reported to the USS Bonhamme Richard (LHD 6), homeported in Sasebo, Japan. Working in the air department, he worked as a landing signal enlisted (LSE) in his division. He quickly advanced through the ranks and earned his aviation and surface warfare pins.

After his first tour, he volunteered for another sea tour, and reported onboard the pre-commissioning unit, USS John P. Murtha (LPD-26). Onboard, he played a key role as the V-1 work center supervisor in his department and was in-charge of 28 divisional spaces.



“My biggest strength is that I have tenacity,” he said. “I am an achiever. What I mean is that when someone says I can’t do something or challenges me, I put forward my all to accomplish the task and will not stop until it is completed.”



In 2018, he saw an opportunity to help his Navy outside of the aviation community as a Navy recruiter.



“When I was selected to become a recruiter, it was hard to accept that because, as an airman, being away from your rate can be seen as detrimental to your career, and your knowledge,” said Henson. “I was worried about not being able to make rank and forgetting my job knowledge. After recruiting school I gained interest in this duty because I realized the importance of the recruiting mission and how I can make a difference in my community. Moreover, I will be able to get out of my comfort zone to enhance my pubic speaking skills, and it was going to allow me to pass the information about joining the Navy to everyone in general, but particularly to green card holders because I can relate to them.”



Henson, now a member of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pacific team, said he likes to take a humble approach to recruiting, so he can create a better relationship between the Navy and future Sailors from the start.



Henson said recruiting has been a very challenging, but rewarding, duty.

Recently, he earned a Navy achievement medal for attaining six contracts in the month of August as part of his commanding officer’s incentive program. He also earned Sailor of the Quarter and Scout of the Month awards. Both of these are granted to Sailors who beat their recruitment goals and go above and beyond what’s required of them.



“By taking the role as the work center supervisor from my previous command, I learned the importance of attention to detail, quality work, and time management,” said Henson. “I apply the same concept in recruiting duty, which helped me do my job easier. Seeing my Future Sailors graduating Recruit Training Command is the most rewarding part of this job. They thank me for helping them join the Navy and changing their lives.”



