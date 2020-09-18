Ramstein Legal Office Airman awarded Airlifter of the Week

An Airman assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing Office of the Staff Judge Advocate was awarded Airlifter of the Week for her development and direct oversight of a robust prosecution plan at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 10, 2020.



Tech. Sgt. Johne Tribble, 86th AW JA adverse actions noncommissioned officer in charge, mentored and led a team to execute legal proceedings in multiple adverse action program cases.



“Tech. Sgt. Tribble is moving the ball forward at the Ramstein Law Center,” said Master Sgt. Bradley Hill, 86th AW JA military justice noncommissioned officer in charge. “Ramstein court docket is experiencing a significant backlog, but Tech. Sgt. Tribble did not flinch moving forward, instinctively looking five steps ahead.”



Tribble took on the challenge by growing her adverse actions team and equipping them with the skills necessary to reduce the pending legal cases.



“I took it as an opportunity to say, ‘Okay, so we have all this stuff we need to do, but we still need to slow down and administer some kind of training to make sure, in the future, that we don’t have this backlog continuing to happen,’” Tribble said.



She addressed both the need for training newer Airmen and executing the Legal Office mission by creating a more standardized process and providing key primary duty-related mentorship.



Tribble was also integral in the Legal Office’s new COVID-19 measures, required to maintain compliance with safety guidelines.



“She led U.S. Air Forces in Europe in its first COVID-19 court under General Order #2, working with Public Health personnel and senior leadership to organize the logistics of six international witnesses,” Hill said. “In doing so she skillfully ensured the safety of not just the Kaiserslautern Military Community, but our local community as well.”



When Tribble, a Grand Prairie, Texas, native, isn’t ensuring the uninterrupted legal proceedings of the Ramstein Legal Office, she’s working on a Master’s Degree in Public Health. She also enjoys art, music, working out and reading.



While leadership has awarded Tribble for her outstanding work ethic and drive, she makes a point to recognize that her accomplishments are a team effort.



“I can’t do all of this by myself,” Tribble said. “It’s a reflection of the team and the amount of effort and work that goes into this job every day. It’s a team award, and it’s an honor to receive it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 09.18.2020 07:53 Story ID: 378415 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Legal Office Airman awarded Airlifter of the Week, by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.