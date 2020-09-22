The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 37 – School Liaison Program

On this episode, Jennifer Gonzalez from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sat down remotely with Lori Phipps, who is the Director of the School Liaison Program for the Air Force, to talk about the school liaison program, what does it do for our AETC families and how it supports wing commanders. School liaison offices are on every installation worldwide and provides outreach, advocacy and partnership initiatives that generate real-time solutions for military students and families.

