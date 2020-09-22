Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 37 – School Liaison Program

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Story by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On this episode, Jennifer Gonzalez from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sat down remotely with Lori Phipps, who is the Director of the School Liaison Program for the Air Force, to talk about the school liaison program, what does it do for our AETC families and how it supports wing commanders. School liaison offices are on every installation worldwide and provides outreach, advocacy and partnership initiatives that generate real-time solutions for military students and families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.22.2020 16:35
    Story ID: 378412
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 37 – School Liaison Program, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT