NAVFAC Pacific Awards $43 Million Contract for Munitions Storage Facilities on Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $43 million firm-fixed-price contract to Core Tech-Hawaiian Dredging, LLC of Tamuning, Guam Sept. 16 for the design and construction of Munitions Storage Igloos Phase 3 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



"This contract award to a Guam company reinforces our ability to draw from the aptitude and proficiency of the local business community to deliver critical military infrastructure," said Capt. Tim Liberatore, NAVFAC

Marianas commanding officer. "The project will provide munitions storage capability that is vital to enabling national defense missions within the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility."



The work to be performed includes construction of 20 adequately sized, configured, sited and protected munitions storage igloos required to support forward-positioned munitions at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



“The new munitions storage facilities will help us increase efficiency as a lethal fighting force,” said Col. David K. Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander. “The increased capacity will support our current and future missions and enable us to execute more effectively.”



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of June 2023.

