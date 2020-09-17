Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates 100th Starbucks Location

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Starbucks officials cut the ribbon on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Starbucks officials cut the ribbon on the Exchange’s 100th Starbucks retail licensed location Sept. 17 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. From left, Ronny Rexrode, Vice President, Food and Theater Operations, Exchange; Shelly Armstrong, Western Region Senior Vice President, Exchange; Aaron Koransky, Vice President, Licensed Store Business Development, Operations & Strategy, Starbucks; Matt Kress, Senior Manager, Global Responsibility, Starbucks, Col. Skye Duncan, JBLM Garrison Commander; and Mike Einer, JBLM Exchange General Manager. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD – The Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and Starbucks joined forces to open the 100th Starbucks store on an Army post or Air Force base.



Located at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange shopping center in Washington, the new Starbucks comes nearly 23 years after the Exchange opened its first Starbucks location at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



“Our military’s connection to coffee is longstanding and as important as ever,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Understanding ‘nobody can soldier without coffee,’ the Exchange continues to aggressively expand access to this familiar taste of home.”



JBLM Garrison Commander Col. Skye Duncan cut the ribbon on the Exchange’s newest Starbucks location Sept. 17. The Exchange operates Starbucks retail licensed locations in 29 states; the District of Columbia; Puerto Rico; the United Kingdom; Germany; South Korea; and Kuwait.



“Starbucks is honored to serve our Nation’s heroes and their families,” said Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson. “Those who serve in the military are some of our most engaged citizens, and along with the more than 26,000 Veterans and military spouses who have proudly worn the green apron for Starbucks, they make us a better company and community.”



The Exchange is committed to hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses by the end of the year. About 10.4% of Exchange employees are Veterans, and the Exchange has hired 1,643 Wounded Warriors since 2010.



The Exchange operates more than 4,000 facilities on Army and Air Force installations worldwide, including retail stores, restaurants and gas stations. 100% of Exchange earnings support the military community. In 2019, the Exchange achieved $369 million in dividend-eligible earnings, with $217 million generated for critical Quality-of-Life programs including Child, Youth and School Services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers; and more.



The JBLM Exchange is at Building 5280, Pendleton Avenue. The new Starbucks is open Monday through Friday 0530 to 2000, Saturday and Sunday 0800 to 2000. For more information, call 253-964-6940.



The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



