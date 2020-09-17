Army Medical Logistics Command celebrates first year

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Deputy Commander Col. Timothy Walsh and Sgt. Maj. Danyell Walters cut a cake to mark...... read more read more Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Deputy Commander Col. Timothy Walsh and Sgt. Maj. Danyell Walters cut a cake to mark the first anniversary of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command. AMLC was officially activated Sept. 17, 2019 as the Army’s primary medical logistics and sustainment command, responsible for managing the global supply chain and medical materiel readiness across the total force. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Leaders at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command gathered on Sept. 17 to celebrate the organization’s official one-year anniversary.



“And what a year it has been,” said Col. Timothy Walsh, AMLC’s deputy commander. “In the past year, we have built a headquarters from the ground up, while executing our worldwide medical logistics mission, including support for the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.”



Joined by Soldiers and civilian staff members, Walsh and AMLC Sgt. Maj. Danyell Walters cut a cake to mark the occasion.



In a message to the workforce, Walsh recognized the significance of the day -- exactly one year since AMLC’s activation -- and thanked those who helped make the past 12 months a success.



“I am proud of how much we have accomplished over this past year, from executing exercises to validate readiness to adapting processes to meet the changing needs of our Army,” Walsh said. “Most of all, I am proud of all of you.”



AMLC, borne out of an Army restructuring, was created to be the Army’s primary medical logistics and sustainment command, responsible for managing the global supply chain and medical materiel readiness across the total force.



While designed to enable readiness for warfighters in large-scale combat operations, AMLC also played a critical role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams distributed personal protective equipment, supplies and medical devices to protect and enable Soldiers in Europe and Asia.



AMLC staff also issued medical supplies for three Army hospital centers supporting New York and Washington states, bolstering capabilities to deliver health care support to locations hit hardest initially by COVID-19.



“All the while, you remained focused and disciplined in performing your duties while protecting the health and safety of one another,” he said.



During the organization’s formation last year, Walsh was “dual-hatted” as the commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, a direct reporting unit to AMLC, and the AMLC deputy commander. Walsh relinquished command of USAMMA in August and retained his role as deputy to AMLC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor.



Headquartered at Fort Detrick, AMLC maintains a global presence that includes three direct reporting units -- USAMMA, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.



Added Walsh, “I am honored to serve with all of you and humbled to be a part of this amazing, resilient team.”