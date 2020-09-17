Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing activated again for firefighting efforts

The Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing has once again been activated by extension to support fire suppression efforts in California.



One C-130 Modular Airborne Firefighting System-equipped aircraft with 8 crew members departs today to Sacramento McClellan Airport where they will operate in the area until Oct. 3. The aircraft and crew join eight maintenance personnel who traveled yesterday via commercial air. The request for assistance may be extended as support requirements are determined by incident commanders.



"We are always ready to support this critical mission,” said Col. Barry Deibert, 153rd Airlift Wing commander. "Our goal is to support aircraft operations in order to saves lives, protect property and support the multi-agency firefighting response effort.”



MAFFS is a self-contained aerial firefighting system, owned by the U.S. Forest Service, which can discharge 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in 5 to 10 seconds, covering an area one-quarter of a mile long by 100 feet wide. Once the load is discharged, it can be refilled in as few as 8 minutes on the ground.



Four C-130 wings support the MAFFS mission including three Air National Guard units: Nevada's 152nd Airlift Wing, California's 146th Airlift Wing and Wyoming's 153rd Airlift Wing; and one U.S. Air Force Reserve unit, Colorado's 302nd Airlift Wing. Additionally, personnel are assigned to the Air Expeditionary Group in Boise, Idaho, who assist with administration and coordination and function as liaisons with the National Interagency Fire Center.



The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command at Peterson AFB, provides unique military support to firefighting efforts when requested by NIFC and approved by the Secretary of Defense. These diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural resources, and can include, but are not limited to, MAFFS, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 09.17.2020 14:52 Story ID: 378374 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing activated again for firefighting efforts, by Rusty Ridley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.