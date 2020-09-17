Mental health in the military: From stigma to savior

As service members transition out of the military and into civilian lifestyles, they can experience difficulties adjusting to their new routines. They may also experience increased day-to-day stressors, or sudden unexpected changes, while still serving. For many, they must also overcome the stigma of seeking mental health care. The North Carolina National Guard’s Integrated Behavioral Health System (IBHS) is a program that seeks to help Guardsmen dissolve that stigma.



“If you as an individual aren’t healthy, your career is going to suffer,” said retired Staff Sgt. Ricky Cannon.



Cannon, a veteran of the North Carolina Army National Guard, sought the help of IBHS following suicide attempts and a conversation during a routine health assessment.



“I was in this place where I really felt like I needed help,” said Cannon, who deployed with the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, in 2003. “When I started the process, I felt like I was in a tunnel, the deepest darkest tunnel, and I was alone.”



Mental health is an integral part of everyone’s life, especially for service members and their families. Guard men and women carry a lot of responsibility, and that mental load can sometimes take a toll.



“I realized there was a light at the end of that tunnel, as opposed to feeling isolated. You just kind of get that tough skin that not only keeps people away from your heart, but it keeps you from coming out,” said Cannon. “It’s been beneficial for me. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m way, way further than I ever thought I would be.”



IBHS treats its clients as humans, not another name on a list, which was one of the keys to why the IBHS program stuck with Cannon.



“I really had to put in effort. Anything that I do and I have to put in effort, I like to see results,” said Cannon.



The North Carolina National Guard’s IBHS is a program that services all reserve-component service members and their families, whether their need is clinical or they need help handling unforeseen situations.



Staff Sgt. LaTonya Sherrod is a Soldier who needed help with one of those unforeseen situations as she found herself in the temporary custody of her grandchildren, infant twins and a toddler.



“I was given my grandchildren unexpectedly through Child Protective Services,” said Sherrod, a G1 medical detachment Soldier assigned to the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade. “So after that point my life became a little overwhelming.“



The newfound stress in Sherrod’s life began to affect her work, and it was at that point when she found herself in need of help.



An IBHS case manager, Jennifer Farrelly, quickly responded and offered Sherrod more assistance than she had anticipated.



“The beauty of IBHS is that we can come in and help a service member when they just have basic needs,” said Farrelly, who has been in her position at IBHS almost since the inception of the program in 2010. “A lot of people are afraid to call IBHS because of the stigma, but it’s not just about clinical, or suicidal or homicidal thoughts, it is when you are in a place where you’re really struggling with those basic needs.”



The stigma that Farrelly, and many service members, spoke of is the fear that there will be repercussions for asking for help. As Sherrod discovered, that stigma should not be an issue.



“I’ve been in the military for twenty years, and the stigma that everyone talks about, I had as well,” said Sherrod. “I was afraid to call and give my situation, my story, because I didn’t want it to affect my military career. But things had already affected my career to the point that people noticed something was wrong. So when I called IBHS I actually got more information and more help than I ever thought I would have.”



Farrelly assisted Sherrod in obtaining cribs, mattresses, diapers, food, and more.



Sherrod said that discovering what resources IBHS could offer was eye-opening.



Farrelly was present throughout the entire process and continued to keep in touch even after her grandchildren returned to their mother.



“To be able help so many people, especially the service members, who go out and protect us all the time, to be able to come in at their point of need – is what I love about my job,” said Farrelly. “If you listen well, you can answer the question that they’re not even able to ask themselves. By doing that, you immediately take them off guard and they realize that you care about them as a person because you’ve heard what they have to say without even having to say it.”



North Carolina National Guard’s Integrated Behavioral Health System is a free, confidential program that begins when you call their 24 hour, seven days a week, phone line at 1-855-322-3848. Benefits include crisis intervention, clinical assessment, treatment, emergency financial assistance, food, shelter, and many more support sources.



Since IBHS began helping NC Guardsmen in November 2010, the program has successfully conducted hundreds of interventions, counseling, clinical visits, and referrals to other specialists.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2020 Date Posted: 09.17.2020 15:06 Story ID: 378366 Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mental health in the military: From stigma to savior, by SGT Lisa Vines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.