Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    378 ECES firefighters train to save lives

    Prince Sultan Air Base FD respond during firing training

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Cary Smith | Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department respond to...... read more read more

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.03.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    With more than 2,000 people living inside the Life Support Area at Prince Sultan Air Base, any number of hazards can occur.

    The 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department continually trains to polish their skills and remain ready to stamp out fires.

    Sometimes firefighters can simulate certain scenarios. Other times, the best way to train is to fight against a live fire.

    For the most recent training, wooden pallets were set ablaze as smoke billowed into the Saudi Arabian sky.

    “Unattended bonfires or fires in dumpsters are the common fire hazard we could see out here,” said Tech. Sgt. Hall, 378th ECES assistant fire chief. “Since we don’t have a real live fire training pit, we have to find other ways to improve our emergency response capabilities.”

    The fire trucks were in place, each holding more than 3,000 gallons of water as firefighters manned the hoses. Cool water shot out and sprayed the burning pallets, reducing the flames to nothing more than ember and ashes.

    After the fire was out, Staff Sgt. St. Claire, 378th ECES firefighter mentioned it is good practice to dig through the debris to look for smaller fires and disperse what was burned.

    “Although this was a small, contained fire, we still want to work on good practices,” said St. Claire. “In a large building fire, it’s possible there will be victims trapped we would need to find and rescue.”

    Life safety is a primary focus and the firefighters on base achieve that by working with other emergency response units. In some real-world scenarios, the fire department may need to coordinate with medical staff, security forces, explosive ordnance disposal, wing safety and other agencies.

    “We all learned how to work as a team at the Fire Academy. Then later in our career, we learned how to coordinate with other agencies,” said Hall. “We try to incorporate ourselves in joint exercises with the other emergency response teams to improve our skills.”

    Although hazards can occur any time, members at the Fire Department are ready to respond. The firefighters at Prince Sultan Air Base will stay vigilant and keep a watchful eye to protect the personnel and assets on base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 09:13
    Story ID: 378312
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 ECES firefighters train to save lives, by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AOR
    Fire Dept
    fire training
    Air Refueling
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    USAF
    Exercise Desert Eagle
    FD
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    RSAF
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Cary Smith
    Hot Pit Refuel
    Staff Sgt. Cary Smith
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th ECES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT