    Grissom moves to HPCON Bravo

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota | Following the nations lead to gradually begin to reopen, the 434th Air Refueling Wing......

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Following the nations lead to gradually begin to reopen, the 434th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Larry Shaw changed Grissom’s Health Protection Condition Level to from Charlie to Bravo.

    HPCONs, the Department of Defense’s protocol for public health emergencies, are determined by commanders based on risk levels within a local community and in cooperation with local, state or host nation guidance.

    “Currently, we have no known positive cases of the Coronavirus on base or with our members,” said Shaw. “Because of the trends, we’ve lowered our HPCON condition to Bravo, and are systematically opening back up the base.”

    For Grissom, lowering the HPCON to Bravo changes the following restrictions enacted for the base when it went to HPCON Charlie:

    Family members and retirees are now allowed on base and support functions will begin to reopen.

    A plan for everyone to return to work on July 6th with teleworking allowed only for those with the required medical documentation.

    Fitness center hours will increase to 5 a.m.-7 p.m. beginning June 15th, and classes will also resume with some distancing procedures.

    Boomers Café will be open to dine-in meals beginning June 15th with limited seating and social distancing.

    “I am excited to have people back on base,” said Shaw. “We’re still practicing social distancing and continue to clean and sanitize as recommended to ensure the health and safety of our team.”

    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

