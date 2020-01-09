Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSAM Celebrates Retiring CO Wiley, Welcomes New CO Dale

    The career and contributions of Naval Support Activity Monterey (NSAM) Commanding

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Story by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The career and exemplary contributions of Naval Support Activity Monterey (NSAM) Commanding Officer (CO) Navy Capt. Rich Wiley – pictured center with his wife Kirsten, daughters Cassidy and Mackenzie, and his sister Kathy Boer – were recognized during a small gathering in the Tower Room of NPS’ Herrmann Hall, Sept. 1.

    The small, socially-distanced ceremony attended by family and a few staff served to both honor Wiley’s retirement and welcome new NSAM CO Capt. Paul Dale. Broadcast live via Facebook, Commander, Navy Region Southwest Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar officiated from southern California.

    Bolivar pointed to his many accomplishments, including negotiating and managing $55 million in structural and interior renovations to Herrmann Hall, the biennial $15 million used for academic building improvements, and improving water and energy conservation, achieving the Secretary of the Navy’s Gold rating.

    “You returned the Concert on the Lawn program during your tenure and participated in local events. Your continued engagement with city and county officials was exemplary to the Navy’s commitment and partnership with community leadership,” added Bolivar.

    Wiley’s career spanned 31 years, first as a Naval Flight Officer then transitioning to the Navy’s pilot program, earning Naval Aviator wings. He went on to fly A-6E, T-45A, E-2C, C-2A and F/A-18E/F aircraft. Wiley has nine carrier deployments with 800 carrier catapult and arrestments to his credit. His major commands include Commanding Officer of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and NSAM.

    Asked what his immediate plans for retirement are, he answered, “Plenty of golf, duck hunting and squaring away a J-O-B!” Of course, most NPS students, faculty and staff will miss seeing Wiley traversing the base on his classic, chromed Razor kick-scooter.

    Wiley served as NSAM’s commanding officer from December 2016 through September 1, 2020. Fair winds and following seas, Capt. Wiley!

