Some SUBASE Good News: Navy Lodge New London Wins Hospitality Award for 2nd Year in a Row

GROTON, Conn. – Navy Lodge New London once again received the Navy Lodge Hospitality Award during a recent, virtual presentation by the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program.



It is the second year in a row for Navy Lodge New London to earn the honor, besting Navy Lodges in the “Large Category” across the worldwide program.



“The Navy Lodge New London team goes above and beyond for guests and each other,” said Matthew Amerman, Navy Lodge New London’s General Manager. “This award is truly an honor and highlights our team’s passion helping Sailors and their families have a stress free stay.”

The Navy Lodge Hospitality Award recognizes the Navy Lodge that best demonstrates the “Spirit of Hospitality” based on “PREMIER Guest Service” and a high guest satisfaction rating.



“It is the Gold standard that every Navy Lodge strives for annually,” said Captain Todd Moore, Commanding Officer of Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE). “To earn back to back honors is a testament to Navy Lodge New London’s enduring philosophy of teamwork and their sustained superior service to their guests.”

Hospitality is about a five-letter focus, according to Amerman, the “guest.”



“From the moment a guest arrives, we seek to go above and beyond to ensure that we provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience,” said Amerman. “Whether it’s our well-appointed rooms and suites, or it’s our complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and newspapers, we want guests to feel at home.”



Additionally, from directions and recommendations to special needs, the Lodge’s team of 17 professionals is ever ready to serve and support, highlighted Navy Lodge New London’s Guest Service Supervisor Germania Sanchez.



“I believe our team stands out because we truly enjoy what we do,” said Sanchez.



With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting military leisure travel, the Lodge remains focused on supporting personnel on official orders, mostly those arriving or departing SUBASE or area commands on Permanent Change of Station (PCS).



To help mitigate any spread of the virus, the Lodge has employed extensive safety and sanitization guidelines. Physical distancing is promoted, and facial coverings are required for staff and guests alike. Protective shields have been placed at the front desk. Hand sanitizer dispensers are located abundantly throughout the property. And, all public areas are frequently sanitized while guestrooms are thoroughly deep-cleaned.



Continued Navy Lodge New London successful operations not only make a difference for guests but also make a difference for the quality of life for all Sailors and families, noted Moore.



The Navy Lodge Program, like most of the NEXCOM Enterprise conducts its operations through non-appropriated funding. As such, the program is self-supporting with all profits reinvested in Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs and in NEXCOM Enterprise buildings and equipment.



“Those are things all members of our entire Navy Team benefit from,” concluded Moore.



For more information about the Navy Lodge or to reserve a room, call (860) 446-3119.



-USN-

“Some SUBASE Good News” (SSGN) is an effort to provide uplifting stories about the personnel, programs, and initiatives that help make Naval Submarine Base New London, “The First and Finest.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 09.16.2020 15:01 Story ID: 378262 Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Some SUBASE Good News: Navy Lodge New London Wins Hospitality Award for 2nd Year in a Row, by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.