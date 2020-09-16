Photo Essay: Patriot Day observed at Wisconsin Military Academy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Flags are flown at half-staff at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Sept. 11, 2020, in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Flags are flown at half-staff at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Sept. 11, 2020, in observance of Patriot Day. Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Flags are flown at half-staff at the Wisconsin Military Academy on Sept. 11, 2020, in observance of Patriot Day.



Every Patriot Day, by direction of the president of the United States, the flag of the United States of America is displayed at half-staff at the White House and all United States government buildings across the world.



Flags are also encouraged to be displayed on individual American homes. Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.



Patriot Day is not a federal holiday; schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies for the victims are often held.



The Wisconsin Military Academy is operated by the Wisconsin National Guard.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



