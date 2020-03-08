Runners sweat during Dog Days 5K

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker | Runners pose for a photo before a run at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, July 29,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker | Runners pose for a photo before a run at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, July 29, 2020. The 434th Force Support Squadron hosted the Dog Days of Summer 5K outside of the fitness center. Members were able to run the full 3.1 miles or chose to walk the 1.5 mile part of the course. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker) see less | View Image Page

Team Grissom held its Dog Days of Summer 5K on July 29, 2020. This was one of many 5Ks held throughout the year.

Participants were able to choose to run the full 3.1 mile course or walk 1.5 miles.

Bruce Cannady, 434th Force Support Squadron fitness center director, started the event and led the runners through the course.

“I think we had a very good turn out,” said Cannady. “Last month we didn’t have as many as this. It was really nice everybody showed up.”

Cannady expressed his concern for the weather before the event.

“Perfect weather,” said Cannady. “You’re scared it’s going to be really hot and it’s going to be tough on people. We were lucky nobody got too hot and no one got overheated.”

Some of the competitors chose to push themselves to the best of their ability and lead the pack.

Finishing first place was Jeremiah Oden, 434th Operation Support Squadron survival evasion resistance and escape specialist, second place Mike Bowsher, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron specialist flight chief, and third Samantha Wilson, 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron unit training manager.

The next run will be the Labor Day 5K scheduled for August 26th.

For more information please contact the fitness center.