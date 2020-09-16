Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Frocks New Senior Chiefs

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 16, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 16, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Commanding Officer Shawn Gibson presents presents Chief Machinist's Mate Michael Fogle with a certificate announcing his advancement to senior chief petty officer during a ceremony September 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Apprentice Fabian Villalobos) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (September 16, 2020)— Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for two staff members who advanced to senior chief petty officer September 16.



Chief Machinist’s Mate Michael Fogle and Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Nicholas Siemens were pinned during the event.



The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.



"This is a truly well-deserved promotion for these Sailors," said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. "They are outstanding leaders who personify the spirit of excellence in the Navy. The Navy only advances the best chief petty officers to senior chief. This is a big moment for these chiefs and their families. Congratulations and job well done."