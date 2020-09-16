Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Frocks New Senior Chiefs

    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Frocks New Senior Chiefs

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 16, 2020) Surface Warfare Engineering School Command...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    Great Lakes, Ill. (September 16, 2020)— Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes held a frocking ceremony for two staff members who advanced to senior chief petty officer September 16.

    Chief Machinist’s Mate Michael Fogle and Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Nicholas Siemens were pinned during the event.

    The frocking ceremony, where Sailors receive the right to wear the uniform and assume the responsibilities of their next rank, is a Navy tradition that precedes actual advancement.

    "This is a truly well-deserved promotion for these Sailors," said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. "They are outstanding leaders who personify the spirit of excellence in the Navy. The Navy only advances the best chief petty officers to senior chief. This is a big moment for these chiefs and their families. Congratulations and job well done."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 12:04
    Story ID: 378217
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes Frocks New Senior Chiefs, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Advancement
    Senior Chief Petty Officer
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes
    SWESC Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT