I Am Navy Medicine: Christina Longbons, Staff Nurse at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Coined for her effort...Registered Nurse Christina A. Longbons, affiliated with Navy...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Coined for her effort...Registered Nurse Christina A. Longbons, affiliated with Navy Medicine for 20 years as a Labor and Delivery staff nurse, was recognized recently at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton for her contribution to a 'Great Catch Patient Safety Event.' Longbons discovered a medical condition with a newborn which was preventing adequate feeding needs and immediately take action to rectify the situation, inform the family, initiate appropriate follow-up support and an suitable care plan. Longbons also received a command coin from Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer in front of her Labor and Delivery co-workers and peers (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton).

“I am Christina Longbons, affiliated with Navy Medicine for 20 years and a Labor and Delivery staff nurse at Naval Hospital Bremerton.”



Longbons, a 1995 Peru High School graduate from Peru, New York and Georgia Baptist College of Nursing 2000 alumnus, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Certified Registered Nurse and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) credentials, has long considered herself a self-professed ‘vocal advocate’ for the Newborn Care Clinic (NBCC) for years.



Her care, compassion and competence regarding the clinic led to her recently receiving the command’s ‘Good Catch Award,’ given to those who at times are faced with a problem and/or detect an issue and solve it by the best of their ability.



For Longbons, it was a combination of her professional knowledge and personal background mixed with her avowed passion for nursing and helping others that empowered her acknowledged act.



“I feel it is imperative in the support and care of our patient population to help them become families. In serving our country our beneficiaries are often moved away, frequently far away, from their support systems,” said Longbons. “Our Newborn Care Clinic not only ensures a safe transition for our newborn from discharge until two weeks of age, but also serves as a resource for our new parents supporting them through one of life’s exciting and sometimes challenging experiences.”



Longbons knows from her own experience that for some, the most challenging part of becoming a new family is feeding their baby.



“This is where I excel and what I am most passionate about,” Longbons stated. “I delivered my first baby in Spain, an ocean away from my family support. He was born pre-term and delivered by cesarean section. The next three weeks were the most challenging of my life. My son had a lot of difficulty feeding and lost a significant amount of weight.”



“I was beside myself because I didn’t know how to ‘feed my baby,” continued Longbons. “Should be simple, right? Wrong.”



Her goal at that time was to exclusively breastfeed. But every feed was a struggle. Her baby kept losing weight. Her husband was supportive but not truly what or who she needed.



“I needed a feeding expert and I needed them to be easily accessible because I was exhausted,” exclaimed Longbons, adding that in supporting the NBCC her goal has been to be that exact person for her patients and families that she needed during that very stressful, emotional time of caring for her son in Spain.



“That meant becoming the ‘feeding expert’ that I wish I had. I pursued my lactation certification and sought every opportunity to gain as much experience with breastfeeding as I could and increase my competence,” Longbons said.



Because of her expanded knowledge as an IBCLC, she discovered a medical condition with a newborn which was preventing adequate feeding needs.



“I was able to recognize a suction problem in a newborn that I was caring for in the NBCC during an evaluation of the infant at the breast. That led to an evaluation of the baby’s mouth and a discovery of the cleft palate,” Longbons explained. “At that point the baby had been seen on numerous occasions before for weight loss concerns as well as dehydration. Once the cleft palate was recognized I was able to teach the family how to best feed their baby to support growth and weight gain as well as initiate appropriate follow-up support and an appropriate care plan.”



Since her commissioning in the Navy Nurse Corps May, 2000, Longbons has worked as a staff nurse in Labor and Delivery her whole career.



“[I’m] On the front lines taking care of our soldiers, sailors and their families,” said Longbons, adding that the best part about her career has been “helping mommies feed their babies and new parents become families.”



Longbons comes from a military family. Both parents served in the U.S. Air Force and her formative years were spent relocating from base to base. She followed her mother’s footsteps for higher education in nursing and during college was awarded a scholarship through the Nurse Candidate program. So began her naval career. After graduation, commissioning and attending the requisite new officer training, she was off to her first duty station at National Navy Medical Center (NNMC) Bethesda, assigned to the Labor and Delivery unit.



“I felt like it was going to be an exciting adventure where I would learn and grow as a professional nurse and travel the world. Added bonus was that I felt the Navy had better duty stations than other military branches,” related Longbons.



She also met and married her husband at NNMC Bethesda. Three years later, they transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain.



“The next three years were spent exploring Europe when I wasn’t at work. I also had both my kids abroad. My son was born in Spain in 2003 and two years later my daughter was born in Landstuhl, Germany. After that tour I separated from the Navy while my husband remained on active duty,” Longbons said.



They took orders in 2009 for the final time to the Pacific Northwest and Longbons went back to work at NHB, continuing to work as a bedside nurse and in 2017, she completed her certification as well as became an IBCLC.



When asked what her time in Navy Medicine has meant to her, Longbons replied, “Navy Medicine has taken me from novice to expert over a 20 year career with the opportunity to care for our service members and their families. I have to opportunity to be involved in what, for most people, is one of the most important experiences of their lives. To have that opportunity is incredibly rewarding.