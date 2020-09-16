New commander visits Bragg site

Warfighter first and strong partnership are two tenants of the Defense Logistics Agency strategic plan that were reinforced as the staff at the DLA Disposition Services’ site at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, hosted a new unit commander for a tour.
Army Col. Fredericka Harris visited the site in August after assuming command of the 406th Army Field Support Brigade during July. Harris and Command Sgt. Maj. Fu H. Pi were briefed on DLA operations at the site and took a tour of the facilities.
Area Manager Terry Harrington said the visit offered the chance to discuss the “plethora of benefits” the site offers Fort Bragg units to discuss a number of the 406th AFSB’s burgeoning requirements like displaced excess property support and optimizing support to the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
“She was primarily alluding to greater support by the local disposal services representative, support that would involve robust instruction and guidance,” Harrington said.
Harrington said such robust support can alleviate issues during the disposal process and offer ways to expedite the process.
“Prior to COVID, we held a Disposition 101 class at our facility every Friday at 9 a.m.,” Harrington said.” “We plan to do the same at Fort Jackson once this pandemic subsides.”
