Task Force Illini Soldiers cultivate relationships, observe combat vehicle training

LVIV, Ukraine – Company and brigade advisors from Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard continued to cultivate relationships with Ukrainian trainers during BM-21 Grad rocket-mounted truck training and BTR-80 amphibious vehicle water crossing at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine Sept. 11-12.

“The field observation was important for my team to see the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducting their live fires in accordance with North Atlantic Treaty standards, and to ensure interoperability,” said Capt. Charles Levy, Brigade Training Group (BTG) Officer in Charge and resident of Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Nearing almost two months since taking command of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), Task Force Illini advisors said they are beginning to become familiar with the AFU Observer Controller Trainers (OCTs) they work with most often.

“Working with these OCTs - it’s an experience. When we first got here, they were very distant,” said Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Brinson, Company Level Advisor, and resident of Chicago. “They didn’t want us to see them doing their job, training the units. Now, my OCT calls every day to make sure I know where he is in the field. They want us here.”

“The most useful thing is that Americans pay close attention to the OCTs. They are constantly observing the training, and they take notes in order to perform After Action Reviews with Ukrainian OCTs afterwards,” said Lt. Oleksandr Yakovets, Armed Forces Ukraine OCT, “This partnership is extremely important.”

Aside from building stronger relationships with their counterparts, lower-enlisted Soldiers are starting to understand their role in the bigger picture of the JMTG-U mission.

Spc. Isaac Sanchez is a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist at JMTG-U, and resident of Joliet, Illinois. He is one of many Task Force Illini Guardsmen whose mission with JMTG-U is their first deployment. Many Soldiers who have previously deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan often remind the younger Soldiers that JMTG-U is a ‘once-in-a-career opportunity.’

Sanchez relished the opportunity to witness Ukrainian Soldiers float their BTR-80, amphibious armored personnel vehicle, across water.

“Our role here at JMTG-U is to assist in the development of training Ukrainian Soldiers,” said Sanchez. “Working with our multinational partners has been a very eye-opening experience. I have never been outside of the United States before, and this has given me the chance to absorb and learn what it is like away from home.”

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine in order to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

