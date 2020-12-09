Ford Sailors Prepare For Upcoming Advancement Exam



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Castillo

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN —Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) prepare for the petty officer first and second class advancement exams this month by prioritizing test-related tasks and considering all the factors that could affect their exam performance.

Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Ian Eppink, from Toledo, Ohio, assigned to Ford’s educational services office, said it’s important for Sailors to review all the material that goes into the worksheet prior to the exam.

“The three main items that go into the worksheet are awards, performance evaluations and the primary military knowledge exam,” said Eppink. “It’s essential for Sailors to understand that this is their career and it’s up to every individual to make sure all their information is up to date.”

Eppink added that the deadline for the primary military knowledge exam was not met by a number of a Sailors due to scheduling complications caused by COVID-19 and, although an extension was offered this year, he recommends staying aware of such changes as much as possible.

“It is critical to keep track of the primary military knowledge exam because it’s a prerequisite to the advancement exam,” he said “Once it has been completed for that examination pay grade, it doesn’t need to be done again until that person is ready to test for the next rank.”

In addition to tracking official documentation and prerequisites, Sailors are considering the best study techniques to enhance test taking skills. Electronics Technician 3rd Class Frederick Hunter, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is currently studying for his exam and said that cramming information close to test time is not helpful for him.

“We have six months to study for the exam, so there’s no excuse to wait till the last minute,” said Hunter. “Studying a little bit every day is the best way to retain the knowledge.”

Hunter also said it’s important to get a restful sleep and wake up at an earlier time than usual on the morning of the exam in order to mentally and physically prepare.

“’I definitely want to get up early, have a full breakfast and just make sure to be fully awake by the time of the exam,” he said. “I also don’t want to be in a rush to get there the morning of the test— I want to try to stay relaxed and focused.”

Sailors unable to take the exam this cycle can also make the most out of their time by continuing to seek knowledge in their rate and tracking their accomplishments. Receiving on the job training and pursuing departmental responsibilities enhances likelihood advancement for these Sailors.



For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78

