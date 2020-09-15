42nd ID Welcomes New NCO's to the NCO Corps

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Winchell | The 42nd Infantry Division conducts a NCO induction ceremony welcoming newly promoted...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Winchell | The 42nd Infantry Division conducts a NCO induction ceremony welcoming newly promoted sergeants into the ranks of the NCO corps on September 11, 2020 in Kuwait. This ceremony is held to recognize the hard work soldiers have put in to make it to the rank of sergeant. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 40 Soldiers of the 42nd Infantry Division were recently welcomed into the NCO corps during an NCO induction ceremony held here, Sept. 11, 2020.



"The significance of today's ceremony is the transformation of Soldiers to leaders," said the Senior Enlisted Leader for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Command Sgt. Maj. Noel Fredericks. "The Army has a long tradition of welcoming new NCOs to the corps dating back to Fredrick the Great."



Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremonies are held to celebrate and welcome newly-promoted service members into the NCO corps.



"The NCO induction is a rite of passage; it's something you should be very proud of," said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Cush, the 42nd Infantry Division, senior enlisted leader.



When Soldiers move through the ranks of the NCO Corps, many things change for them, the most significant being a new level of responsibility.



"Once you make sergeant, it's not about you no more, once you put those

chevrons on, it's about the Soldiers under you," said Cush. "You take care of those underneath you and they will take care of you."



Making it to the rank of sergeant and above requires work and continued military education. There are many courses Soldiers have to take to earn their chevrons and rockers.



"I know many of you have probably graduated the Basic Leaders Course over a year ago, but this makes it official," said Cush.



The Basic Leaders Course is the first course required for promotion to sergeant and the first of five courses NCO's are required to take to earn additional rank. The other courses include the Advanced Leaders, Senior Leaders, Master Leaders and the Sergeant Majors Academy.



"We wanted to make sure these newly promoted NCOs understand the significance of becoming an NCO," said Fredericks.



Frederick emphasized this is just the first step in the process. "This is just the first step for many and it's important they understand the influence they now carry."



Soldiers who in the rank of sergeant and above often supervise junior enlisted Soldiers in the performance of their duties. They are also frequently required to maintain personnel, training and equipment accountability.



While addressing the inductees, Cush emphasized the importance of learning from others and of serving by the Army values.



"Learn from those you've been under on what to and what not to do," said Cush. "If you lead and live by the Army values, everything else will take care of itself."