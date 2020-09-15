Navy Command Established to Manage NAWS China Lake Earthquake Reconstruction

Officer In Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake was established Aug. 20 during a ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake to manage the $2.5 billion reconstruction and repair of facilities damaged at the air weapons station from two July 2019 earthquakes in Ridgecrest, California. Capt. Laurie Scott was installed as the Commanding Officer.



The ceremony was held at Michelson Laboratory, a facility that is critical to the mission of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD). The laboratory is a historic 571,032 square foot facility and portions suffered significant damage from the earthquakes and will be repaired and returned to service by the OICC China Lake.



“I am both excited and humbled to be leading the team that will bring NAWCWD and NAWS China Lake back to fully mission capable,” said Scott.



Rear Adm. John Adametz, NAVFAC Pacific commander, participated in the virtual ceremony as the presiding officer and guest speaker through a video link from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Harris with U.S. Coast Guard District Eleven gave the invocation and benediction through a remote audio link from Alameda, California. Cmdr. Tim Kaber, OICC China Lake Executive Officer, was the Master of Ceremonies.



“It is a true testament to what can happen when people work together in partnership,” said Adametz. “That teamwork is what we will need going forward.”



Scott, a native of Hemingway, South Carolina, was involved with earthquake recovery at China Lake as the Operations Officer for NAVFAC Southwest in San Diego prior to becoming OICC China Lake Commanding Officer.



“Ridgecrest reminds me of the small town in South Carolina where my mother raised my three siblings and me,” said Scott. “The values of Ridgecrest, California not only align with the same values of Hemingway, South Carolina but also with the values of our Navy and our great Country.”



The OICC was established to provide engineering, acquisition, and execution oversight for military construction and repair projects caused by the devastating damage from the magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes that occurred on July 4 and 5, 2019.



“To the larger OICC organization, I offer this challenge – the brilliant team of dedicated professionals at NAVFAC Southwest with support from their industry partner, Jacobs, built a multi-billion dollar recovery program in record time,” said Scott. “Let’s do our absolute best every single day to execute with the same sense of urgency without sacrificing quality and safety. The Navy and our nation is looking to us to Do the Right Thing and bring NAWCWD and NAWS China Lake back to fully mission capable.”

