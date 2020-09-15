Personnel Services Brigade Bid Farewell to Commander: History Made during Tenure

Photo By Maj. Ebony Gay | Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Coots (right), 4th Brigade (Personnel Services) command...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Ebony Gay | Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Coots (right), 4th Brigade (Personnel Services) command sergeant major, passes the unit guidon to Col. Janene Marshall-Gatling (left), outgoing 4th BDE (PS) commander during the unit’s Change of Command ceremony held on Victory Field at Fort Jackson, S.C., on 11 July 2018. Marshall-Gatling served as the 4th BDE (PS) commander for two years prior to her relinquishment of command to Col. Col. Aaron Wilkes. (U.S. Army Reserve photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Matthew Rutledge, 4th BDE (PS), 94th TD-FS) see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Leaders who embark upon the unique yet challenging position of commanding Soldiers undergo one of their military career's most demanding and rewarding endeavors. Leading future generations of our nation's servicemen and women is a commendable milestone.



The 4th Brigade (Personnel Services), a down-trace unit of the 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment, gathered at Fort Jackson's Victory Field to bid farewell to Col. Janene Marshall-Gatling and welcome Col. Aaron Wilkes as the new brigade commander during the unit's change of command ceremony on July 11, 2020.



For Marshall-Gatling, a Troop Program Units (TPU) Soldier and franchise owner of College Nannies and Tutors in Naperville South, Illinois, upon notification of selection for brigade command in 2018, multiple sentiments rose. "I was filled with excitement and nervousness simultaneously," she said. "After I relished in the flood of emotions, I was able to relax with the comfort of knowing I was returning to the 94th DIV, where I had previously served in as a battalion commander."



"Initially, my goal was to increase the instructor strength and recruit Soldiers to join the 94th Family," she said. "That evolved into ensuring we had quality Soldiers in the 94th ranks over quantity while ensuring the instructors had all the skills, resources, and technical expertise to accomplish the mission."



For Marshall-Gatling, preparing for her new position entailed reading up on the 4th BDE (PS), working closely with her brigade command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Coots and staff to grasp the functionality of the unit's infrastructure. With Marshall-Gatling being a TPU Soldier, this would require an extensive coordinated strategy to balance her civilian obligations with those of the military.



Although balance is not a term in Marshall-Gatling's dictionary, she succeeded at fulfilling essential milestones that contributed to her command's success. The establishment of a team to train instructors (train-the-trainer), increased instructors' strength, and increased Family Readiness Group involvement were among her achievements. Goal setting significantly contributed to Marshall-Gatling's successful time in command.



"I could not and would not be able to complete command without the assistance and support of my staff and my right hand, CSM Coots, said Marshall-Gatling." "You need to listen to your staff and ask for their opinion. I wanted to ensure everyone felt like a valuable member of my team. You also need to envision where you want to take the Brigade and how to get there."



Coots shared how his work experience went with the outgoing commander, and dedication to duty displayed during her tenure. "Col. Marshall-Gatling was constantly committed to Soldier care and mission readiness; used visits to our down-trace battalions and school locations as an opportunity to speak with the instructors and students; and provided insight to the Adjutant General world from an O-6 perspective," said Coots. "She continuously encouraged our instructors to perform multiple missions to gain experience in their respective career fields."



Marshall-Gatling expressed that the challenge of command is how to weigh the mission's needs over individual needs. "You have to make the tough decisions," she said. Marshall-Gatling goes on to share a quote credited to Martin Luther King, Jr.



“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,'" she said to highlight her sentiment about the challenge of being a commander.



Marshall-Gatling, who has dedicated 25 years of military service to our nation, did more than achieve mission readiness milestones during her command tenure. She is the 4th BDE's first African American commander. Having made history in the Army's largest training division, Marshall-Gatling gave insight about her reaction once she learned of her momentous feat that will forever be etched in the military history of the 94th TD-FS.



"I am in awe and amazement that I could be the first," said Marshall-Gatling. "There have been many before me. I am grateful for all of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion personnel. They were an all-black battalion of the Women's Army Corps (WAC). The 6888th had 855 black women, both enlisted and officers, led by Maj. Charity Adams Earley. It is those women whose shoulders I stand on. Without out them, there would be no Col. Janene Marshall-Gatling."



As a new historical figure, Marshall-Gatling understands to be a trailblazer means mentoring the future cohort of Soldiers to come. "It is imperative that I coach, teach, and mentor the next generation to achieve greater heights, do more, and dream big," she said. "All things are possible when you believe and have faith. The Army has led the way in countless historical events, but there are still more ways to improve. There is always room to grow."