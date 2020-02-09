“The Commander and I had a great time meeting with our Fitness Center team. We have one of the greatest fitness facilities in PACAF and our Fitness Center Airmen are continuing to maintain a safe environment for our Icemen and their families. Their everyday diligence of assuring a clean facility allows our Airmen to stay physically fit and mentally ready to carry out our arctic mission.” – Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th Fighter Wing command chief
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 19:24
|Story ID:
|378163
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leading Edge: 354th Force Support Squadron’s Baker Field House, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT