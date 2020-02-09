Leading Edge: 354th Force Support Squadron’s Baker Field House

Photo By Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, the 354th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, the 354th Fighter Wing command chief, tour the Baker Field House indoor swimming pool during a wing leadership immersion at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sep. 2, 2020. The 354th Force Support Squadron’s fitness center is fully equipped to weather Alaska’s arctic conditions and provide Airmen and nearby soldiers an outlet to stay fit to fight year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter) see less | View Image Page