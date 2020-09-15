Operation Blue Roof sign-up for Hurricane Laura extended

Courtesy Photo | USACE’s temporary roofing installation mission, Operation Blue Roof, is active. It...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USACE’s temporary roofing installation mission, Operation Blue Roof, is active. It is a priority mission managed by USACE for FEMA. At FEMA MRIC sites like this one at the Hackberry Community Center in West Cameron Parish, Blue Roof flyers are being distributed to residents informing them of this is a free service to homeowners. Parties affected by Hurricane Laura are encouraged to submit a Right-of-Entry application. To learn more about Operation Blue Roof and to apply, visit: https://www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof/ or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the deadline to apply for Operation Blue Roof to Sept. 30. The original application deadline was set to expire Sept. 21.



Residents can sign up for the program online at www.usace.army.mil/BlueRoof or call toll free

1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258). An in-person sign-up station is located in Veterans Memorial Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana, near the civic center. A mobile site opens tomorrow, Sept. 16, at the Allen Parish Civic Center, 609 Tiger Lane, Oberlin, La.



Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. Operation Blue Roof aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.



The program is currently active in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vernon parishes.



This program is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.



Applying for the program includes a Right of Entry, or ROE, form, which allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home's damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.



For more information regarding the recovery effort, please visit http://hurricanelaura.la.gov.