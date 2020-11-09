Cyber Shield 20 kicks of this week across the nation as the Guard's network defenders gather and train in this years virtual version of the annual exercise.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 15:44
|Story ID:
|378136
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Hometown:
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 20, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT