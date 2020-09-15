Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Can Reap Rewards for Helping Soldiers, Airmen in Need

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers will earn additional savings when they...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers will earn additional savings when they donate to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund in stores Sept. 14-18. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is pumping up the savings for shoppers who support Airmen and Soldiers in need. From Sept. 14 to 18, Exchange shoppers who make an in-person donation to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) will receive additional savings:



• One $1 off coupon for every $1 to $4.99 donation

• One $5 off coupon for every $5 to $9.99 donation



Shoppers who donate through ShopMyExchange.com, in increments of $5, will receive a $5 off coupon code (maximum two coupon codes per transaction). In-store coupons and online codes can be redeemed Sept. 19-25.



“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever to support Airmen and Soldiers in need,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored to do our part to raise awareness of the important work AER and AFAF do for our Army and Air Force communities, including emergency assistance and community programs.”



While the coupons are offered only from Sept. 14 to 18, shoppers can donate at their local Exchange year-round: So far in 2020, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $1.1 million to AER and AFAF.



Coupons may be combined at brick-and-mortar Exchanges only, where each $5 coupon may redeemed for every $25 spent. Online coupon codes cannot be combined, and a maximum of one coupon code may be redeemed for each online purchase of $25 or more.



The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



