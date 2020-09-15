For the Ninth Year, NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX customers had the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX customers had the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at NEX stores and online. Through the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NMCRS Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign, NEX customers donated $191,856 to the organization. NEX San Diego General Manager, Dave Thompson; Store Manager, Wendy Kundrat; and Naval Base San Diego Command Master Chief Lateef Compton, presented NMCRS Director, Barry White and Rosa Wilson, its check for $20,525.NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

In spring, NEX customers had the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at NEX stores and online. Through the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NMCRS Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign, NEX customers donated $191,856 to the organization.



“For the past nine years, NEX customers have supported the NMCRS throughout Benefit Ticket campaign,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “This year, even with the constraints our customers were under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still supported this organization. As always, NEXCOM is proud to present these customer donations to the NMCRS so they can continue with their work of supporting our military members and their families.”



Since 2011, NEXCOM has been partnering with NMCRS on an annual fund raising effort. Since its inception, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million through this effort.