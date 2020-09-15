In spring, NEX customers had the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at NEX stores and online. Through the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NMCRS Benefit Ticket Spring Campaign, NEX customers donated $191,856 to the organization.
“For the past nine years, NEX customers have supported the NMCRS throughout Benefit Ticket campaign,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. “This year, even with the constraints our customers were under due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they still supported this organization. As always, NEXCOM is proud to present these customer donations to the NMCRS so they can continue with their work of supporting our military members and their families.”
Since 2011, NEXCOM has been partnering with NMCRS on an annual fund raising effort. Since its inception, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3 million through this effort.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2020 14:40
|Story ID:
|378125
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, For the Ninth Year, NEX Customers Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
