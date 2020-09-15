TEC-U video platform aims to provide training solution for ANG

As TEC University sets to officially launch Oct. 1, From the Force is already up and running giving Airmen the opportunity to share best practices they use on the job and also receive training from their peers across the Air National Guard.



The on-demand video platform, accessible at https://vimeo.com/channels/watchtecu/ and available off the Air Force network, showcases short videos made by both TEC-U producers and Airmen in the field. Some of the training already included in the video library includes shooting techniques, taking officials photos, tips on building a resume, and bullet writing.



The goal of From the Force is to keep Airmen engaged while learning, meeting TEC-U’s vision of providing a diverse training and education solution to the total force. Over the years, while technology has evolved, attention spans have grown shorter. With that in mind, videos on From the Force will be “micro lessons” – short, 5-minute or less videos.



“We are way behind in reaching our Airmen where they want to learn,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Withers, TEC-U chief. “From the Force not only meets them in a way they are used to using but also enables them to contribute.”



A mobile device with video recording capabilities is all an Airman needs to contribute their own training – whether it’s how to set up a network printer or showcasing best practices used while working on aircraft mechanics. Videos need to be cleared by their servicing Public Affairs office, and then they will be able to connect with TEC-U to have their training published on From the Force.



While being able to provide and receive training right on a mobile device has its own benefits, learning through video has proven to be advantageous as well.



“Studies have shown that use of short video clips allows for more efficient processing and memory recall,” said Tammie Smeltzer, TEC-U director of education. “The visual and auditory nature of videos appeals to a wide audience and allows each user to process information in a way that’s natural to them. Students will be able to stop and start videos based upon their needs, and current situation.”



From the Force is one of four TEC-U initiatives aimed at meeting the training and education needs of the Air National Guard.



For Airmen interested in submitting their own videos for From the Force, send an e-mail to FromTheForce@gmail.com with a short description of the video training they would like to submit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2020 Date Posted: 09.15.2020 13:39 Story ID: 378116 Location: TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TEC-U video platform aims to provide training solution for ANG, by SMSgt Catharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.