    Maj. Gen. Alford thanks COVID-19 Epidemiology Team

    CAMP LEJEUNE, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Story by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, Commanding General for Marine Corps Installations East, visited with representatives from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Department of Public Health on September 14, 2020. Public Health’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Team has served as the hub for COVID-19 mitigation measures and close contact tracing for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. Maj. Gen. Alford discussed the various roles of Sailors and Marines who are aiding in combatting COVID-19 across the installations. He awarded several employees coins to thank them for their hard work, acknowledging the many long hours, weeks, and months they have worked during the pandemic.
    NMCCL thanks Maj. Gen. Alford and Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger for speaking with our employees and encouraging them to keep up their diligent efforts.

