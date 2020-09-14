Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, Commanding General for Marine Corps Installations East, visited with representatives from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Department of Public Health on September 14, 2020. Public Health’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Team has served as the hub for COVID-19 mitigation measures and close contact tracing for Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. Maj. Gen. Alford discussed the various roles of Sailors and Marines who are aiding in combatting COVID-19 across the installations. He awarded several employees coins to thank them for their hard work, acknowledging the many long hours, weeks, and months they have worked during the pandemic.

NMCCL thanks Maj. Gen. Alford and Sgt. Maj. Charles Metzger for speaking with our employees and encouraging them to keep up their diligent efforts.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.15.2020 12:32 Story ID: 378111 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, ND, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Alford thanks COVID-19 Epidemiology Team, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.