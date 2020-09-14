The Importance of a Command Ombudsman at Naval Base Point Loma

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jailene Witters

SAN DIEGO -- At Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL), the command ombudsman plays an integral role in the strength and resiliency of the command and its Sailors. Through providing support to both Sailors and family members the command ombudsman ensures the proper dissemination of information between the command, the Sailors and their families.

On Sept. 14, 1970, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Elmo Zumwalt launched the Navy Family Ombudsman Program, which was established to assist commands in maintaining the morale, health and welfare of Navy Families.

Today, ombudsmen are volunteers appointed by a commanding officer to serve as an information link between command leadership and command families. They are trained to disseminate information — official Department of the Navy (DoN) and command information, command-climate issues and local community opportunities. They also provide resource referrals and are instrumental in resolving family issues before they require the command’s attention.

The command ombudsman at NBPL is Mrs. Cari Skipper. She has been in this role for about a year, during this time she has helped to bridge the gap between leadership and families by utilizing social media as a tool to share information quickly and efficiently.

In most recent times technology and specifically social media platforms, have become a great tool for communicating with Sailors, recognizing this has been key to her success as command ombudsman.

“As my time as command ombudsman, I have had the privilege to assist service members and their families by providing guidance, support and resources as needed,” said Skipper. “I post pertinent information on social media to share communication from the command and other advantageous resources.”

Mrs. Skipper’s assistance, helps NBPL leadership in building and maintaining strong working relationships with their Sailors and their families.

Master Chief Petty Officer, Warren Britten, Command Master Chief of Naval Base Point Loma, recognizes the importance of having Mrs. Skipper’s help here at the command.

“Having that liaison between the families and the command is critical,” said Britten. “The information that is provided by the ombudsman, because they are a trusted advisor to the command leadership, and they are part of the command leadership team, is key in processing information and taking it back to the families.”

As the Navy Family Ombudsman Program celebrates its 50th anniversary, ombudsmen across the country and around the world will celebrate by hosting events and distributing information about the Navy Family Ombudsman Program’s dependable and continued service and support to the Navy families throughout America and around the globe.

For more information and resources about the Navy Family Ombudsman Program at Naval Base Point Loma, please visit the Naval Base Point Loma Ombudsman facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/415674482546705.

