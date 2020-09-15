AMC’s top leader emphasizes diversity, interoperability while gathering with medical logistics team

Photo By Ellen Crown | Focused on diversity and inclusion, Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Ellen Crown | Focused on diversity and inclusion, Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, explains how the Army must lead the way in positive culture change as he speaks to leaders from Army Medical Logistics Command on Sept. 11 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. see less | View Image Page

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Gen. Ed Daly said the Army must boost diversity and improve interoperability within supply systems serving the materiel enterprise.



Daly, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command and the Army’s senior sustainer, focused on the two topics during a quarterly update briefing with Army Medical Logistics Command at Fort Detrick, Maryland on Sept. 11.



“The Army always leads the way in society,” Daly said, referring to efforts to improve diversity, such as Project Inclusion. “We should be leading the country in this area.”



Project Inclusion aims to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the force and build cohesive teams. Among other changes, the program includes updating diversity training and suspending use of Department of Army photos for promotion boards. The initiative also requires leaders to host listening sessions to discuss race, diversity, equity and inclusion.



Daly said he is a firm believer in the strategy and that the Army needs to change its culture to address potential issues.



“This is not diversity for diversity sake,” he said. “Diverse organizations just perform better. There’s no comparison. They just do.”



During the 90-minute briefing, AMLC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor provided updates on ongoing goals and objectives for the organization, including medical maintenance reform, Class VIII distribution integration and centralized materiel management.



Lalor said AMLC remains on track with its transition to realign under Army Communications-Electronic Command, a life cycle management command based at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Daly urged Lalor to continue driving toward that goal, and also said AMLC must retain its autonomy as a “right-sized” life cycle management agent for medical materiel.



The general also emphasized interoperability, calling improved communications between support systems a primary readiness driver.



That includes further integration of supply and maintenance operations under the Global Combat Support System-Army, or GCSS-Army, which was created to replace and consolidate other outdated supply and logistics systems under one umbrella.



Daly said interoperability of these systems will enable enhanced maintenance processes and optimize utilization of the industrial base for forward-positioned units and stocks.



“I think that’s absolutely critical,” he said. “We’ve got to move faster.”