Army Medical Logistics Command commander pins on first star

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command leaders and staff gathered in ceremony on Sept. 11 to celebrate the promotion of their commander, Col. Michael B. Lalor, to the rank of brigadier general.



After pinning on his new rank, Brig. Gen. Lalor took to the podium and reminded attendees, both in person and virtual, that this achievement was a “team win.”



“This ceremony is about us. It’s not about me. It was never about me. And it will never be about me. This moment -- this day -- belongs to all of you,” he said. “I have the great honor of leading America’s best -- its sons and daughters, Soldiers, department of the Army civilians and contract workforce. And there is no bigger honor than to serve others, and I am glad to do it.”



Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, presided over the promotion ceremony and spoke of Lalor’s experience and character.



“His entire career, he has proven himself to be a capable and tremendous leader, staff officer and commander who can deliver readiness to the tactical points of contact in support of sustainment warfighting,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, he is a warrior and he is a Soldier -- and he sets the example in both.”



Lalor, who has more than 25 years of service in the Army, has served as AMLC commander since its activation nearly one year ago on Sept. 17, 2019.



Headquartered at Fort Detrick, AMLC oversees an enterprise of worldwide organizations focused on distributing and sustaining medical materiel for the operational Army and Joint Forces. AMLC also centrally manages and integrates medical Army prepositioned stocks and other contingency programs.



While designed to enable readiness for warfighters in large-scale combat operations, AMLC has also played a critical role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. AMLC teams distributed personal protective equipment, supplies and medical devices to protect and enable Soldiers in Europe and Asia.



AMLC staff issued medical supplies for three Army hospital centers supporting New York and Washington states. The mission included support packages for the 531st Hospital Center from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, 627th Hospital Center from Fort Carson, Colorado, and 9th Hospital Center from Fort Hood, Texas, bolstering these units’ capabilities to deliver health care support to locations hit hardest initially by COVID-19.



Lalor said the pandemic mission has provided the Army with a unique opportunity to test operational medical logistics -- and every time, AMLC has delivered with speed and accuracy.



“I have always told my teams in my organizations to be ready, and now…We would be needed and that people needed to know that anywhere at any time, we would come running at a full sprint into the toughest battlefield,” he said. “I always said the same thing: Send us.”

