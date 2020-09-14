Joint Task Force-Bravo conducts over water survival exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Jovan Banks | U.S. servicemembers assigned to Joint Task Force- Bravo (JTF-B) ready a cargo staging...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jovan Banks | U.S. servicemembers assigned to Joint Task Force- Bravo (JTF-B) ready a cargo staging area before loading a CH-47 Chinook, assigned to the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment at JTF-B, at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras Sept. 12, 2020. The departing members are part of a COVID-19 compliant Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise that will validate Joint Task Force-Bravo’s ability to be able to respond to contingencies throughout Central America. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

TRUJILLO BAY, Honduras--U.S. servicemembers assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo arrived in Trujillo Bay, Honduras to conduct a COVID-19 compliant Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) in coordination with the government of Honduras, Sept. 12, 2020.



During the nearly two-week exercise, members of the task force will learn the essential skills needed to exit a helicopter during an emergency while over water, in addition to survival techniques in a marine environment.



“The uniqueness of the task force’s operations within Central America routinely put the ‘Winged Warriors’ in positions to conduct over water flight operations,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Bock, the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment commander. “This training allows us the opportunity to exercise processes that Army aircrews typically do not get to experience.”



This type of training scenario is unique as it adds to the type of training most aviation units would receive, and enables 1-228 personnel to gain confidence for future operations throughout the joint operating area of Central and South America. The training also enables the JTF-Bravo to be more effective in rapidly responding if called upon to rescue locals in a contingency or natural disaster response scenario.



The training will include three different cohorts of members conducting station training like field medical care, simulated ditching, open water swimming, and raft techniques, all culminating in an overwater event where members exit a UH-60 Blackhawk over water and perform the procedures they learned.



“I came for the experience of hands-on training,” said Sgt. Damin Wallace, a Joint Task Force-Bravo signal support specialist. “In the event that I was ever in a situation that a military aircraft were to go down, this training would prepare me to save myself and/or someone else.”