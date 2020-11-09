TSC HR Participates in National Suicide Prevention Awareness Virtual Run

Training Support Center Hampton Roads (TSC HR) is committed to the health, well-being, and safety of their staff, students, civilians, and families. To emphasize this commitment, TSC HR joined the nation in observing September as National Suicide Prevention Month.



“Every person has a responsibility to reach out and help fellow shipmates, civilians, or family members who need support. Together, a difference can be made by helping those who are at risk and suicides can be prevented,” said Chief Logistics Specialist Mitchel McNutt, TSC HR Suicide Prevention Coordinator.



Both McNutt and Chief Boatswains Mate Jose Gutierrez recently participated in the Suicide virtual run walk to support Suicide Awareness. The virtual run walk held Sept. 6-12th with a registration fee of $48.00 per participant. All donations go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.



Gutierrez, who doesn’t even consider running to be a hobby ran 13.2 miles at Mount Trashmore which took him a little over three hours.



“I decided to run to support my fellow brother and this worthy cause,” said Gutierrez.



“Effective Suicide prevention requires everyone to be aware of the risk factors for suicide and to know how to respond. If a person is showing warning signs, the time to take action is now,” said McNutt.



If anyone you know is withdrawing from, family, society, talking about death, acting unusually quiet, or acting as if there is no sense of purpose in life, get help as soon as possible by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

