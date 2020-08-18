Request for information link added to Grissom webpage

A new link was added to the Grissom webpage which allows users to request records online, creating a better experience for both users and military personnelists.



“Having this option will give individuals greater ease of access, and get the information to them quicker,” said Master Sgt. Ron Wright, 434th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of customer support. “With more people using the internet and social media, having access to these resources for requests of information is very convenient.”

The webpage links to the National Archives and allows users to fill out an SF-180 form, which is used to request various information such as personnel records.



“The most common request we get is for the person’s record of military service, the DD Form 214,” said Wright.



A DD Form 214 may be required by various government agencies, most often the Department of Veterans Affairs.



“We currently receive an average of 2-3 inquiries a week for that particular form,” he said. “By providing that resource online, we’ll be able to get people what they need faster and more efficiently.”

The link is located in the 'Questions and Answer' section under 'Requesting Veteran's service records' of Grissom's webpage or by clicking here.

The request can be completed by the service member or by family members of a deceased or disabled Veteran.

