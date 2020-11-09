Deployed service members honor 9/11 victims with remembrance walk

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar -- More than 300 service members from 36 offices participated in a 9/11 Remembrance Walk at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 11, 2020.



The event began at exactly 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center 19 years ago.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Stamey, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing protocol superintendent, said he usually participates in Sept. 11 events each year, but this year he decided to put one together himself.



“After 9/11, I remember how it brought people together, and I wanted to bring that feeling here in the deployed environment,” Stamey said. “It’s important to reflect and remember our fallen brothers and sisters.”

The first person to carry the flag for the event, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th AEW command chief, said because of how long he’s been in the Air Force, the anniversary of 9/11 touches him in a different way.

“We as a leadership team, we don’t forget either,” Bruce said. “It impacts us because we lived through it. We want to show that it is important to not forget that day.”

During the event, participants carried the flag around the track for 24 hours to commemorate the 2,977 lives lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks.

