    Hometown, Illinois Holds 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

    HOMETOWN, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Carrie Castillo 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The city of Hometown, Illinois, a small suburb located about 16 miles southwest of Chicago, held a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, September 13, in their Francis Toby Anderson Park just west of the City Hall. The ceremony was brought to the community by the Hometown Fire and Police departments, Hometown VFW Post and Auxiliary 9773, American Legion Post 495, and the Oak Lawn Johnson – Phelps VFW Post 5220. Music accompanied the ceremony by the Our Lady of Loretto Choir, a local woodwind quintet called TheFive Chamber Ensemble, and a bugler, U.S. Army Spc. Jessica Theriault, from the 484th Army Band – Arlington Heights, Illinois. Hometown resident, Sgt. Shari Heda, performed with TheFive as a civilian as a clarinet player. A member from each service organization represented placed a wreath at the park gazebo and saluted as their respected service prayer was read. MAJ Frank Morsovillo, a former resident and police officer of Hometown, and U.S. Army Reserve officer from the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, was the representative for the Hometown VFW wreath laying.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

