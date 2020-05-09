Sky Is the Limit for Overseas Region Military Youth of the Year

Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Alyssa England was named Overseas Region Military Youth of the Year in an announcement...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Alyssa England was named Overseas Region Military Youth of the Year in an announcement Sept. 3, 2020. England is eligible to continue on to the next tier of the annual Boys and Girls Club of America competition. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch) see less | View Image Page

Sometimes striving to make a difference can make all the difference in the world.

This week U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll congratulated Alyssa England on winning the Overseas Region Military Youth of the Year competition.



As the winner in this round of the Boys and Girls Club of America event, England is now an overseas regional youth ambassador for military-connected youth. To earn the distinction, she surpassed contestants representing Germany’s U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The win was announced Sept. 3, the day after she gave her winning speech virtually to a panel of judges and BGCA mentors from the Namo Weto Youth Center.



BGCA awarded England a $20,000 scholarship and laptop as part of her Military Youth of the Year win. Established in 2013, the MYOY award recognizes teens served by BGCA-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations, said USAG-KA Child and Youth Services Coordinator Dr. Stephanie McCutcheon. Next, England advances to compete against regional military-connected youth from the 48 contiguous United States.



Should England win as overall MYOY, she will go on to compete against the five, non-military regional Youth of the Year winners for National Youth of the Year. Celebrations for the final tiers in the competition are scheduled in late September and October, respectively.

England’s enthusiasm and leadership skills have not escaped the notice of CYS staff. England is quick to forge and maintain a personal connection with island youth, said CYS Sports and Fitness Lead Sam Partain.



“Alyssa has made a significant impact with the teens on Kwajalein,” he said. “Uniquely, she’s connected with kids of all grades; she’s quick to smile, she knows kids’ names from grades seven through 12. She’s enthusiastic about everything, which encourages other kids to participate in our programs; she exudes confidence and is a natural leader.”



England’s help was critical in starting the USAG-KA CYS Road Code teen driver training program, a BGCA course offering on Kwajalein, said Partain.



“That’s just one of the many ways she’s made a difference for teens on island,” he said.

McCutcheon also thanked USAG-KA Command, BGCA and CYS staff for their support and mentorship in helping England prepare for the competition.



“The garrison promoted Kwajalein participation and ensured that children of contracted families were able to compete as military-connected individuals,” said McCutcheon of the Command team. “Col. Bartel also directly supported Alyssa by providing a letter of recommendation early in the application process.”



***



“It definitely feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said England, following the competition. “I’m really excited to be a part of it.”



As she advanced in the competition, England was inspired by the chance to impact the lives of those around her.

“Other people are my motivation,” said England. “The Namo Weto Youth Center offers a lot of opportunities if you’re willing to take them. [Leadership] is something I like doing. You inspire that one person. You gave them an opportunity they didn’t have before.”

England said she reviewed BGCA candidate speeches, worked with CYS staff and consulted longtime friend Mackenzie Gowans to prepare for her competition.



“I spoke about how the youth center has grown me into the leader I am today and why I want to continue this,” she said. “I want to keep making a difference here and around the world.”



As comfortable as she is speaking in public, preparing to give a virtual speech was somewhat different for England.

“If I was in an auditorium, I would talk with hand gestures,” she said. “I’d be looking around and making eye contact. Since it was on the screen, I looked at the camera and tried not to look to the side too much.”



England is a Kwajalein High School senior. As an active youth leader in the Kwajalein community, she is an officer for the island’s BGCA Keystone Club. England also serves on the Youth Action Council at the Namo Weto Youth Center, helping address the needs of island youth. As a member of the Pacific Teen Panel, England has briefed USAG-KA Command about issues related to youth and life on the island.

As England looks back on how far she has come, one former member of the CYS team made all the difference: AJ Rawls.

“AJ would say, ‘I’ll help you, but you’re the person who will find your voice,’” she said. “He’d connect us to the opportunities. He’d say, ‘Hey, just because you’re a kid doesn’t mean adults shouldn’t take you seriously.’”



Rawls helped England explore her growing identity as a leader among youth. As she progressed and began to compete in BGCA events, Rawls helped her understand how to continue.



“He told me, ‘Your motivation and reason for applying have changed.’ And I did get into the competition that year. And I thought, ‘Maybe I can do this. Maybe, when I have a personal reason for doing this, I can do it.’”



The next phase of the competition is soon to begin. England can’t wait to see what’s ahead.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I hope this inspires someone to do something they never thought about: to take a risk.”