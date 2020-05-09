Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory to Collaborate with IMCOM-Pacific on Summer 2021 Institute

Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Scott Hill, left, and Carrie Aljure, center, check out a game with assistance from...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Scott Hill, left, and Carrie Aljure, center, check out a game with assistance from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory Beaver Works Summer Institute program attendee Crimson Stambaugh Aug. 2, 2020 on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch) see less | View Image Page

When COVID-19 postponed the annual stateside Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory Beaver Works Summer Institute, Kwajalein students had the chance to participate in the program’s first-ever virtual pilot.



Equipped only with laptops, 14 Kwajalein students completed the rigorous summer course. They learned how to use artificial intelligence and code in Python to adapt and run a game-based environment. The scenario was ironically fitting: defend the world from a zombie outbreak during a worldwide pandemic.



Thanks to the success of the Kwajalein-based program, U.S. Army Child and Youth Services, Installation Management Command-Pacific Region will collaborate with MIT LL to bring the 2021 BWSI program for “Autonomous RACECAR Grand Prix,” to garrisons as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.



Program offerings and details are in development, said Dr. Sarah Willis, MIT LL technical advisor and BWSI institute program coordinator. Just as the game-based 2020 institute was ideal for a virtual pilot program, so too is “RACECAR,” ideal for garrisons worldwide, Willis said.



The hands-on program challenges students to explore the science behind autonomous machine learning and remote-controlled mini cars on a homemade track.



“‘RACECAR’ was our original BWSI course,” Willis said. “The curriculum is not difficult to adapt to different grade levels. Depending on the vehicle build—whether it includes lasers or cameras to help it sense its environment—you can do a lot with the little cars. The program has also been adapted to run entirely in a simulated racetrack environment, making it possible to offer even in locations impacted by COVID-19 gathering restrictions.”



BWSI is facilitated on Kwajalein with non-governmental funds provided by MIT LL technical advisors to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site. Other recent enrichment initiatives include vocational sewing training for Marshallese citizens on Ebeye and astronomy nights on Kwajalein.



For USAG-KA CYS, the program is a success in more ways than one.

“This unique, local partnership is a monumental benefit for Kwajalein youth as they are granted direct access to a nationally prestigious program with expert instructors,” said USAG-KA Child and Youth Services Coordinator Dr. Stephanie McCutcheon. “I cannot stress enough what an amazing opportunity this allows our youth.”

As a CYS-adopted program, BWSI will present an enjoyable, new way for the island’s youth to connect to STEM-based learning. ARMY CYS Pacific and MIT LL BWSI will coordinate workshops and training for CYS program mentors to help prepare them, said McCutcheon. The curriculum will be officially adopted and instructed by CYS. BWSI will provide access to course materials and online support for BWSI students and instructors, said Willis.



The program is sure to benefit students in the Pacific for years to come.



“The hope is to then continue expansion as our relationship stabilizes because both CYS and MIT LL share a common goal of increasing STEM education and life-skills development opportunities for military-connected youth,” said McCutcheon.



Willis agreed: “It’s good for [the students] to have hands-on experience with advanced technical concepts like autonomous machines and artificial intelligence. Regardless of what career field they choose, they are developing technical literacy that is more and more important as they move through the next decades.”