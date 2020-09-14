Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys HIMARS to Alaska: Defender Pacific 2020

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Story by Capt. Ian Sandall 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. – ‘Thunderbolts’ with the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade deployed HIMARS to Eareckson Air Station, Shemya Island, Alaska on September 12th, in support of Defender Pacific 2020.

    This mission focuses on expeditionary deployment operations through M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) training—which showcases a crew’s combat readiness and quick-precision-striking ability by rapidly preparing and mobilizing the HIMARS, all while validating the crew’s long-range communications.

    “This HIRAIN (mission) validates 5-3 FA and 17th FAB’s ability to rapidly project combat power in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Maj. Kevin Shouse, plans and operations officer with the 5th Bn., 3rd FAR, “It took the tireless efforts of 5-3 FA’s Soldiers to make this operation a success.”

    Defender Pacific 20 is a joint exercise that demonstrates strategic readiness by deploying combat credible forces across the Indo-Pacific Theater of operations in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy.

    The 17th Field Artillery Brigade—the Force Field Artillery (FFA) Headquarters for America’s First Corps—is deploying HIMARS to demonstrate their readiness to shape the fight as the power projection platform of the Indo-Pacific theatre.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 22:57
    Story ID: 378080
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
