Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cyber Shield 20

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Story by Sgt. Jeffrey Reno 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Tucker Huff is on his computer during cyber shield 20 and is being photographed in preparation for training week. Various soldiers for KYARNG prepping for training week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 18:10
    Story ID: 378073
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Hometown: LEXINGTON, KY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 20, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kentucky
    cyber
    army
    training
    national guard
    information technology
    cybershield20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT