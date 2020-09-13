Sgt. Tucker Huff is on his computer during cyber shield 20 and is being photographed in preparation for training week. Various soldiers for KYARNG prepping for training week.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2020 18:10
|Story ID:
|378073
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Hometown:
|LEXINGTON, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 20, by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
