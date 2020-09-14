Pride in performance: 4 AMXS integrates 335th, 336th AMUs into fighter squadrons

The 4th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron has disbanded its two Aircraft Maintenance Units, the 335th and 336th, to reorganize and integrate into their respective fighter squadrons. The integration is intended to create cohesive units that will be beneficial to future deployments.



Lt. Col. Darrell Chase, 4th AMXS commander, relinquished command of the 335th and 336th AMUs to Lt. Col David Gunter, 335th Fighter Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Jason Houston, 336th Fighter Squadron commander, respectively, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC, Sept. 11, 2020.



Prior to the reorganization, the fighter squadron commanders were mentored and led throughout the maintenance units to gain perspective and insight of the new faction they would soon be leading.



“Thank you to our leadership in trusting us with the responsibility of taking care of these maintainers and aviators, we don’t take this lightly,” said Houston. We’re excited for this opportunity to forge new paths and begin to add new solutions to our nation’s defense.”



While the reorganization looks towards the future, Gunter highlighted the past accomplishments of the 335th Fighter Squadron.



“This reorganization is just the most recent event in the story of history, going all the way back to the Eagle Squadrons in World War II,” said Gunter. “Throughout that history this squadron never failed to answer the nation’s call, the Chiefs have led the charge. As we look to the future and it’s once again time to answer our nation’s call, we need to be capable of rapid deployment and agile movements in the future. The combination of operations and maintenance in the 335th Fighter Squadron will fly as the leading edge of this charge, and I’m honored and humbled to be their commander.”



Houston boasted 336th Fighter Squadron’s heritage as well, while showing anticipation for the future of the newly merged squadrons.



“Our lineage is strong with individuals like yourselves who have answered our nation’s call and whose internal fortitude led them to commit to something greater than themselves,” said Houston. “Today we embark on a new path that is designed to help us meet the challenges of aggressive global competitors. It is a more rooted and integrated, streamlined structure that will enable rapid decision making and improve our ability to be more agile as a force. This path will require the same courage and expertise and drive for excellence as those that have served before us in order to counter adversaries and meet the National Defense Strategy. I’m excited for what the future holds for us, we are ready.”

