NAVWAR Discusses Revitalization Project at San Diego Economic Development Meeting

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Executive Director John Pope spoke at a San Diego Economic Development Corporation (EDC) meeting Sept. 4 where he emphasized the importance of the Navy Old Town Campus (OTC) Revitalization Project to NAVWAR’s high-tech mission and rapidly growing cyber and information warfare requirements.



During the meeting, Pope joined committee members, investors and stakeholders in a panel titled “The Future of Midway District,” where he highlighted the need for modern, more secure facilities and provided an overview on the OTC Revitalization Project. The project centers around the redevelopment of NAVWAR Headquarters, which is currently located in 1941 World War II aircraft factories, on 70.5 acres of Navy-owned land, in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community.



“With more than 11,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide and 5,200 located in San Diego alone, these historic warehouses do not meet the standards and efficiency needed for NAVWAR’s high-tech, high-security mission today,” said Pope. “The revitalization of our Old Town Campus would provide us with the new and modern facilities needed for us to best develop, acquire, and secure cyber and information warfare systems for national defense and deterrence, so that we can continue to compete and win now and for decades to come.”



Moderated by Dike Anyiwo, Policy Advisor for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and Vice Chair of the Midway Pacific Highway Community Planning Group, the panel included:



• John Pope, Executive Director, NAVWAR

• Zach Adams, Vice President, Development, Brookfield Properties

• Hasan Ikhrata, Executive Director, San Diego Association of Governments



During the panel, Pope spoke about the project’s benefits to both the Navy and the San Diego region, as they represent unique synergies.



“It is a shared benefit of NAVWAR, a technical leader in information warfare, and the City of San Diego, a global high tech hub, for NAVWAR to continue excelling in executing its important mission here in support of the warfighter,” said Pope. “While NAVWAR brings major economic, technological and educational benefits to the region, San Diego provides NAVWAR with an unmatched network of defense contractors, research firms and institutions, talent and proximity to Navy operational forces, installations and essential test facilities.”



In addition to providing the ability to execute the mission, a new high-tech facility would attract and retain the skills and talent needed to outpace adversaries in today’s fast moving, more complex and increasingly competitive environment. It would also act as a catalyst for increased economic growth in the region, as NAVWAR directly employs nearly half of all cybersecurity workers in San Diego and its presence is a contributing factor for many cyber companies to remain located in the city.



Pope concluded with an update on the status of the Navy OTC Revitalization project. He spoke about how in January 2020, in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Navy published a notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to analyze the potential environmental effects associated with revitalization of OTC to support NAVWAR’s current and future operational readiness. The Navy then completed a 30-day public scoping period in February 2020 to identify community interests and issues to be considered during preparation of the draft EIS. Additional opportunities for public participation will occur after the publication of the draft EIS later in 2020.



Once complete, the new NAVWAR facilities would serve as a cornerstone for the Midway-Pacific Highway Community, a hub for technology development, and as the Nation’s premier center for cyber and information warfare supporting the City of San Diego, the Navy and the Nation for generations to come.



For more information on this project visit www.NAVWAR-Revitalization.com.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.