Navy efforts avert San Diego power outages during Labor Day heat event

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy was again instrumental in helping California avoid power outages during Labor Day weekend’s statewide extreme heat event.



Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Aug. 16 proclamation of a State of Emergency, the Navy has intermittently been operating locally based ships off the grid, shifting them from pier-connected shore power to organic shipboard power in an effort to reduce electrical strain on the San Diego grid.



Going into Labor Day weekend, the Governor released another State of Emergency Proclamation due to the return of extreme heat events across the state.



The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) expected the electric demand on the system over the Labor Day Weekend to reach an unprecedented high of approximately 49,000 MW, with a potential deficit in capacity on top of other limitations faced with moving power south due to fires and other transmission issues. California’s three energy agencies, the California Energy Commission (CEC), CAISO, and the California Public Utilities Commission reached out to various entities to request additional generation and conservation. The Navy recommitted to reducing its electric footprint in San Diego, keeping approximately 19 ships operating on their own power, significantly reducing electrical strain on the San Diego grid.



“The recent extreme heat storm, combined with historic wildfires which disabled transmission lines, placed unprecedented stress on the California's electric grid, requiring action from everybody to conserve energy,” said CEC Chair David Hochschild. “I want to especially applaud the US Navy’s quick response and assistance. Their efforts played a critical role in helping California and keeping the lights on during this challenging period.”



Over the weekend, the Navy’s efforts contributed a potential savings of almost 16 mega-watt (MW), keeping the peak load on Sunday under 47,000 MWH, and saving enough energy to help prevent rolling blackouts through local neighborhoods and small businesses.

