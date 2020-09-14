Reserve Component Command Fort Worth Celebrates 50-Year OMBUDSMANAnniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 14, 2020) – On September 14th, 1970 Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Jr. introduced the Navy Family Command Ombudsman Program as a means to address family issues and concerns that are unique to Navy families.



In celebration of the program’s 50-year anniversary, Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth (NRSE RCC FTW) reached out to its Ombudsmen to show appreciation and hear first-hand what inspired them to volunteer to support the Region’s thousands of Reserve service members and their families.



“The number one reason why this program is so important to me is because I’ve been there,” said Stephanie Catsis, the Navy Ombudsman for Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Houston. “Back when my husband deployed I was that person that had questions and concerns and it was so nice to have someone on the line who had the answers to my questions, someone who could speak to me who has actually been in the same shoes that I was in.”



Traditionally, Navy Family Ombudsmen are the spouses of service members and are appointed by local commanding officers. For NRSE RCC FTW and its 20 NOSCs, there are 21 volunteers officially appointed as ombudsmen to provide key resources and other support for the region.



“I function as a liaison between the service members, their families, and the command,” said Angelina Bridges, the Navy Ombudsman for NOSC Meridian, Mississippi. “My mission is to refer to, guide through, and assist with the resourcesthat service members and their families might need.



NOSC Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Navy Ombudsman Amanda Roberson shared her perspective on how Ombudsmen play such a crucial role in the mission readiness of commands.



“If I can help the military spouse with issues like accessing resources at home then in turn the service member is able to be more focused on their duties while deployed,” said Roberson.Ms. Giovanna Moya, the Navy Ombudsman for RCC FTW spoke about personal sacrifices of service members and their families and about how she is inspired to serve them as a way of giving back.



“I didn’t realize how much of an impact I could make on another person’s life,” said Moya. “It means a great deal to me personally to be part of the Navy Ombudsman program.”



Navy Ombudsmen Deanna Smith, NOSC Shreveport, Louisiana and Regina Jones,NOSC Amarillo, Texas shared their sentiments as well.



“I’m honored,” said Smith.



“It’s about being a part of something much bigger than yourself and staying committed to your community,” said Jones. “The love and respect I feel from each Sailor is genuine and heartfelt.

